Miami Dolphins OC details what's changed with Tua Tagovailoa

By AJ Spurr
 3 days ago
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins were close to the 2020 NFL playoffs with a 10-6 record while supposedly in the final year of a rebuild. The team exceeded expectations and gave fans a glimpse of the future with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The former Alabama star quarterback was drafted No. 5 by the Dolphins in the 2020 draft. They gave him nine starts in his rookie season. It was exciting to see him take the field less than a year after a devastating hip injury, but his final stats were underwhelming.

He finished with a 64% completion percentage, 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Despite most young quarterbacks getting a few seasons to prove themselves, Tagovailoa is being put under a microscope and his sophomore season is being treated as a make-or-break year.

Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey recently spoke to the media to detail what is different with the 2021 version of Tagovailoa.

Godsey claims his leadership, communication and play has improved. He mentioned there are still some corrections to be made before the start of the regular season, as well as some parts of the offense that may need to be tweaked.

He also stated that if changes need to be made to the playbook for Tagovailoa, they will work on it, stating it’s a “working playbook.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Tua Tagovailoa as he prepares for his second season in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.

