Tropical Storm Fred is coming. Here’s what to expect

By Herb Scribner
deseret.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Fred might be the next major storm to make landfall in the United States as it starts to form in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center told WESH-TV that Tropical Storm Fred has started to form west of Guadeloupe and east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

Comments / 44

#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Warnings#Atlantic Ocean#Extreme Weather#Wesh Tv#Wesh#Tropics#The Weather Channel#Noaa#The Deseret News
