Game 114: Twins vs. White Sox

The 2021 Twins won a series on the road in Houston, and will finish the year with a winning record against the Astros. Yes, you read that correctly. Jorge Polanco drove in 4 of the Twins’ 7 runs on two homers, in the 5th and 6th innings. Prior to that, the offense got contributions from an RBI single by Trevor Larnach in the second inning which tied the game at 1-1, and then a Miguel Sanó 2 run homer in the 4th would give the Twins a lead that they would not relinquish. Houston tried to make a comeback, cutting into the lead and scoring one run each in the 4th and 5th to make it 4-3 They would score a single run again in the 7th and 8th innings, with the last run of the game being a solo homer to lead off the 8th by Carlos Correa. Somehow, Alex Colomé had a 1-2-3 9th inning to lock up the save and the series win. Because it’s 2021, and nothing makes sense anymore. The Twins will return home tomorrow night to take on the AL Central leading White Sox. The dream of 98-64 is still alive!