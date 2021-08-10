Cancel
Game 114: Twins vs. White Sox

By Jonathan Gamble
Twinkie Town
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, this game couldn’t possibly go worse than yesterday’s slapstick fright night, right?. The Twins are using an actual starting pitcher who hasn’t been dubbed “The Vomit Rocket”, so they’ve got that going for them, which is nice. Instead, tonight they’ll be trotting out Sir Griffin of House Jax, who has allowed three total earned runs in his last three outings, which lasted a total of 14.1 innings. His ERA has steadily dropped over this period from 8.66 (terrible) to 5.63 (basically the minimum requirement for an MLB pitcher). However, he did take down this very same White Sox team in the first of those three outings, so perhaps our starter/opener won’t give up 7 runs in 2 innings today.

www.twinkietown.com

