Joel Payamps called up, Edward Olivares sent down

Let’s see what the kid can do. Despite a promising start, the 2021 Royals are far out of contention here in August. Without a playoff spot to pursue, the team should be looking to next year, or at least the near future, to figure out which players will be retained for the next competitive Royals ballclub. The trade of Jorge Soler to Atlanta opened up a spot for outfielder Edward Olivares, who was brought back to the roster on August 1. It has been a yo-yo season for Olivares, who has been recalled from the minors on five separate occasions this year. But in his time in the minors he has flourished, hitting .322/.395/.572 with 13 home runs in 52 games. Minor league numbers may be a bit inflated this year, but this could also represent positive development for the 25-year old acquired from the Padres last year in the Tim Hill trade. As former beat writer Jeffrey Flanagan recently tweeted, it is time for the Royals to get a long look at the young outfielder. And yet, Olivares finds himself.