Joel Payamps called up, Edward Olivares sent down

By Max Rieper
Royals Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royals have called up reliever Joel Payamps and have sent down outfielder Edward Olivares to Triple-A Omaha following Monday’s eleven-inning loss to the Yankees. The Royals used seven relievers in the 8-6 loss. This is the sixth time Olivares has been optioned to the minors this season. The Royals...

www.royalsreview.com

