A suspected Capitol rioter accused of throwing a table at police officers was captured in Dallas

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell
 3 days ago

Thomas John Ballard

FBI

  • The FBI arrested Thomas John Ballard on Tuesday on suspicion of participating in the Capitol riot.
  • Authorities said Ballard was seen on video struggling with law enforcement officers at the scene.
  • Ballard is among several hundred other suspected rioters facing charges.
The US Department of Justice announced a man in Texas was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of using a table and a baton to assault law-enforcement officers during the January 6 Capitol riot.

According to court documents cited by the DOJ, video footage shows Thomas John Ballard among rioters at the scene, throwing a tabletop at US Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police officers. Moments later, Ballard assaulted them with a baton, the DOJ says. Footage of the alleged incident was also captured on police body cameras.

Ballard is facing multiple federal accusations, including assaulting, resisting or impeding police, civil disorder, and weapons charges.

Watch the video footage here:

