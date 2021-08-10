Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

10 amazing hair products for people in their 60s

By Ashley Zlatopolsky
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p18Bq_0bNoxWqk00
10 amazing hair products for people in their 60s Reviewed.com

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Like a lot of things, as you age, your hair changes. Aspects like its texture, thickness and even the amount of moisture your hair can retain may all be impacted by natural age-related developments into your 60s. In addition, you may be considering or reconsidering whether to color your hair or allow it to naturally go gray.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter . It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Whether your concern is dry hair, volume loss , color protection or overall hair health, having the right products and styling tools on hand can help you achieve your hair goals. Here are 10 amazing hair products geared toward aging hair and how you can integrate them into your hair care routine .​​​​​​​

1. For voluminous hair: This shampoo from Biolage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2Plc_0bNoxWqk00
Boost your hair's volume with the Biolage Advanced Full Density Shampoo for Thin Hair. Biolage

To alleviate thinning hair, add a shampoo to your hair care routine that aims to boost hair health. Biolage’s Advanced Full Density Shampoo for Thin Hair contains biotin , a vitamin linked to strengthening the hair, skin and nails. The shampoo promises to thoroughly cleanse hair while making it more resistant to damage and remove follicle-clogging impurities that can then give hair a thicker and healthier look. For best results, pair this shampoo with Biolage Advanced Full Density Conditioner for Thin Hair .

One Ulta reviewer writes: “My hairdresser used this product for the first time last week. I'm so struck with the difference. My hair lays straight and silky, and individual hairs move as a whole silky wave as my head moves. My hair feels completely different.”

Get the Biolage Advanced Full Density Shampoo for Thin Hair from Ulta for $23

2: For brilliant silver strands: Oribe pomade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CfZz_0bNoxWqk00
Liven up your gray hair with the Oribe Silverati Illuminating Pomade. Oribe

If you've chosen to let your natural silver shine, you’ll want your shade to be as striking as possible. Silver-enhancing products like Oribe’s Silverati Illuminating Pomade can add plenty of shine and shimmer to your color. It claims to be formulated with pigments that bring out shine in silver, gray or white-toned hair. The product also promises to help protect hair from stress, photoaging and deterioration of natural keratin. It can be used as a flyaway smoother or as an all-over styling pomade. To use, rub a pea-sized amount (or more for all-over styling) into dry hair to lock a style into place.

One Amazon reviewer writes: “This product really makes my gray hair shine and shimmer. It smells very nice and makes a big difference in the way my hair looks. I always look forward to using it.”

Get the Oribe Silverati Illuminating Pomade from Amazon for $39

3. For stress-free blowouts: A compact Revlon hair dryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wgPC_0bNoxWqk00
Get a blowout at home with the Revlon 1875W Compact Hair Dryer. Revlon

If you’re experiencing dry hair, arthritic hands or simply find yourself spending too much time blow-drying your locks, any product or tool that makes the styling process less stressful is a win-win. Traditional hair dryers can be bulky and heavy on the wrists, so compact styling tools can be a great addition to your hair care regimen. The Revlon 1875 Compact Hair Dryer is both lightweight and travel-sized, making it easier to use and hold than heavier and larger blow dryers. It’s the smaller version of our Best Value hair dryer , and according to one of its 20,000 reviewers who's used both, it's just as powerful. It has two heat and speed settings, plus a cool shot button to set your style in place—and a cool price of under $10.

One Amazon reviewer raves: “I have been using it for three weeks and it is very efficient. I use it all the time to dry out my hair before styling it. I like its lightweight and medium size. It does not produce an annoyingly loud sound when I use it while my husband and son are sleeping. Its price is indeed unbeatable given its features. I highly recommend it.”

Get the Revlon 1975W Compact Hair Dryer on Amazon for $9.34

4. For adding volume: This leave-in root booster from Alterna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tksoL_0bNoxWqk00
Add volume at the roots with the Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Clinical Densifying Scalp Treatment. Alterna

You may notice that gray hairs grow in finer or flatter than your natural color. That’s because gray hair has a thinner cuticle, so you may notice a loss of volume in your hair overall. To give your hair a blast of fullness, try a product that targets your roots, like the Caviar Anti-Aging Clinical Densifying Leave-In Root Treatment. It claims to give the appearance of denser, fuller-looking hair after regular daily use, thanks to the inclusion of caviar extract. This leave-in scalp treatment can be used on straight, wavy, curly or coily hair. To apply, spray on your scalp one section at a time, massage it into your roots and let it sink in for the day.

One Sephora reviewer gushes: “My hair is thin and has no volume. I’m always looking for a product to help me with this, but I never found one that I really love. Until now. This leaves my hair with an amazing look that’s thicker and healthier, but not oily or heavy. I’m in love! I use it once per day on my scalp, no wash.”

Get the Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Clinical Densifying Scalp Treatment from Sephora for $38

5. For quick and easy detangling: The Body Shop's bamboo brush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22EGHM_0bNoxWqk00
Detangle your locks with The Body Shop's Large Bamboo Hairbrush. The Body Shop

Hand health evolves with age. In your 60s, you may experience arthritis, decreased hand dexterity or common hand conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome. All three can be painful and can cause hand stiffness or inflammation, which means an ergonomic hair brush is more important than ever.

Flat hand brushes with wide grips are easier to grip and maneuver through hair, while also taking stress off of your hands. The Body Shop’s Large Bamboo Hairbrush fills the bill with its paddle shape and can be a helpful tool for those experiencing hand pain. Plus, it also claims to massage the scalp and distribute natural oils. To use, brush hair as normal, starting at the ends and working your way up to avoid snarls.

One The Body Shop reviewer raves: “It goes all the way through thick hair without causing any frizziness. Works well on wet or dry hair.”

Get the Large Bamboo Hairbrush from The Body Shop for $12

6. For intense hydration: a conditioning mask from SheaMoisture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wxko6_0bNoxWqk00
Moisturize your strands with the SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque. SheaMoisture

Conditioning hair treatments can help keep your locks strong and healthy. To kick hair hydration into overdrive, try the SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen and Restore Treatment Masque. It promises to deeply moisturize your hair and scalp with black castor oil and shea butter. Plus, it’s suitable for natural, chemically processed or heat-styled hair. To use, apply a small scoop of product to damp hair and leave it in for 30 minutes after shampooing and then rinse it out. You can also leave the treatment on overnight.

One Amazon reviewer writes: “I use this after every shampooing and it keeps my hair nice and soft. It smells of almonds. I have tried so many other brands, but this is the only one I don't want to live without for my coarse, wiry, graying hair.”

Get the SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque from Amazon for $11.99

7. For regrowing hair: the tried-and-true Rogaine foam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qt28_0bNoxWqk00
Stimulate hair growth with these products from Rogaine. Rogaine

Age, genetics and hormones can all cause hair loss. To help stimulate hair growth, you might consider Rogaine, a hair regrowth treatment that aims to boost hair protein production with minoxidil (a topical ingredient that can combat hair loss). It’s also formulated with botanical extracts that promise to condition and exfoliate the scalp. For maximum results, it’s recommended to use this treatment at the first signs of hair thinning, but it can still be effective at slowing the process. To use, apply foam to dry or damp hair and massage it into your roots and scalp.

One Amazon reviewer raves about the men’s foam version: “Foam is the better way to apply this product, so spend a little more because it won't drip into your eyes and burn like liquid can. Rub it in and/or brush it into the affected area vigorously, then wash your hands well. I have been using 5% minoxidil for almost 19 years to hold back my male pattern baldness. It [may not] turn back the hands of time, but it can hold them in place.”

8. For extra volume between wash days: Dove's dry shampoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAEBa_0bNoxWqk00
Refresh your hair with the Dove Refresh + Care Dry Shampoo. Dove

Not only can dry shampoo give you an extra day (or two) between washes, the right formula can combat dryness while adding volume. As Reviewed’s favorite dry shampoo , Dove Refresh + Care Dry Shampoo promises to revive flat or unwashed hair while adding shine. Simply shake, spray from between 8 and 12 inches away and brush through hair.

One Amazon reviewer agrees with our assessment, writing: "This is my favorite dry shampoo! I've tried a handful of other brands from $4 a bottle to $35 a bottle, and this takes the cake for me. Your hair smells great and it actually volumizes. One thing my stylist taught me is that you have to work dry shampoo into your hair like you would normal shampoo... so work it in to get the results. That advice mixed with this product is a recipe for success!”

Get the Dove Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo from Amazon for $5.69

9. For sun protection: the UV-filtering spray from Moroccanoil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1adT_0bNoxWqk00
Protect your hair from the sun with the Moroccanoil Protect & Prevent Spray. Moroccanoil

While you may only think of sun protection as putting SPF on your skin , your hair can also be impacted by the sun. This is especially true for aging hair, which can become drier, particularly when exposed to heat and UV radiation. The Moroccanoil Protect & Prevent Spray acts as a sunscreen for your hair and promises to help prevent color fading and brassiness from UV exposure. It aims to repair and seal cuticles while also boosting softness and shine. Before a day in the sun, spray on your hair from mid-lengths to ends, then comb through and style as usual. This product is designed for hair that’s been color-treated, but it won’t hurt those who are natural grays.

One Sephora reviewer gushes: “I have fine, gray hair (looks platinum blonde) and wear it long. This makes my hair soft without weighing it down. I've always loved the smell of their products, so the fragrance was expected. If you are sensitive to smell, try to get a sample of any of their products and you can see if you like it or not. I love it. I use the oil as perfume sometimes.”

Get the Moroccanoil Protect & Prevent Spray from Sephora for $28

10. For the perfect updo: Aveda's smoothing pomade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kytoe_0bNoxWqk00
Smooth your hair with the Aveda Brilliant Humectant Pomade. Aveda

One of the quickest and chicest ways to style your hair in a matter of minutes is to pull it back into a smooth bun. For taming flyaways, you’ll want a good pomade to keep them in place while adding plenty of shine. That’s where Aveda’s Brilliant Humectant Pomade can come into play. It contains aloe leaf juice to keep stray hairs in place while maintaining a smooth and controlled style. It promises to be especially effective in drier climates. To apply, rub a pea-sized amount into your palms or fingers, then pat hair and brush back with a brush or comb. You can also use it to define curls and waves.

One Nordstrom reviewer writes: “This pomade is a tried and true workhorse for those with curly hair who want a sleek bun or ponytail style. The formula does not yield flakes or have a yellowish hue like some other pomades.”

Get the Aveda Brilliant Humectant Pomade from Nordstrom for $28

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 amazing hair products for people in their 60s

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

217K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Conditioner#Long Hair#Straight Hair#Reviewed#Ulta#Revlon#Compact Hair Dryer#Alterna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
Hair CareMic

The 4 best hair vitamins for faster hair growth

When you've tried trims, masks, or scalp-stimulating products and your hair simply doesn't seem to want to grow, the best hair vitamins for faster hair growth can help to nourish strands from the inside out. Still, it's important that you choose one that's well-suited to your needs and contains high-quality ingredients. That's why I got in touch with two experts for more guidance: Andrea Paul, M.D., a medical advisor to the brand Illuminate Labs, and Kasey Nichols, N.M.D., a licensed naturopathic doctor and medical contributor to RaveReviews.org.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Swear This Drugstore Face Lotion Makes Wrinkles 'Melt Away'

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Rachel Nussbaum. If you've been on TikTok or Instagram, hell, even Twitter, over the last few years, you're probably familiar with CeraVe. The brand's a star of the drugstore skin-care world, and for good reason: It offers hard-working, high-performing skin treatments for a fraction of what other brands cost, like a humble moisturizer that produces gold-medal results.
Skin CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

This $16 Body Wash Gets Rid of Acne, Ingrown Hairs, and Bumps In Mere Days, According to Reviewers

If you deal with acne, you've probably developed a strategy that helps you cope. You might swear by pimple patches, make the most of your concealer, or turn to a prescription treatment when breakouts get really bothersome. But when you're contending with body acne, things get a little trickier — it's not so easy to treat pimples that pop up in the middle of your back.
Hair CareEssence

The Complete Black Girl’s Guide To Hair Dyeing

We spoke to a licensed cosmetologist about dos and don’ts. When it comes to Black women’s hair, no one knows our hair like we do. Whether we’re 4C with tight coils or 3A with loose waves, the hair of a Black girl is a unique experience. Hence the rule our mommas taught us — don’t let just anybody play in your hair.
Hair CareAllure

All the Best New Hair Products Launching in August

Hello, August. Sure, this month may signal that summer is winding down, but we're not speaking those negative vibes into existence just yet. Instead, we're focusing our energy on all of the amazing new hair-care, skin-care, and makeup launches coming our way. There's still plenty of fun to be had with cool hair dyes, styling tools, and repairing products to fix it all if you've been experimenting a lot.
Hair CareTODAY.com

This easy-to-use hair tool gives me long-lasting, voluminous beach waves

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. In my laid-back surfer fantasies, I...
Hair Caregoodhousekeeping.com

23 best hair straighteners for every hair type

Don’t be fooled: hair straighteners are more versatile than the name suggests. They can be used to create tight curls and beachy waves, as well as the classic poker-straight style, so it’s handy to have a trusty pair in your beauty arsenal. But this is a big market. The best...
Hair Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

As a woman with afro hair, I was one of the first to trial the first ever Amazon Salon – and it wasn’t quite what I was expecting

Amazon Hair Salon opening? I’m curious. The opening came with some controversy due to the potential impact this futuristic and artificial intelligence-fueled bricks-and-mortar experience could have on the hairdressing industry as a whole. When Amazon first launched, it primarily focused on the sales of books, which along the years meant that bookstores suffered with sales immensely, as the speed and accessibility for any book including e-books made Amazon a more viable option. A lot of salon owners perhaps fear that it could do the same to the hair industry, meaning fewer jobs and access for small businesses.
Skin CareIn Style

Shoppers Say They "Reversed the Aging Process" With This $20 Cleanser

There's nothing like cleansing your face after a long day, and the feeling of squeaky-clean skin that comes as a result. Having a staple cleanser in your skincare routine that is soothing, hydrating, and, most importantly, thoroughly washes off all of the makeup and dirt is key. If you haven't found that cleanser yet, give this glycolic acid cleanser a try.
Skin CarePosted by
Us Weekly

Our Picks: The Best Coconut Oil Products for Skin, Hair, Wellness, More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Coconut oil is such a magical little ingredient. It has so many potential beauty and wellness benefits, we’d rank it among the best of the best, right up there alongside the holy grail that is water. But there are so, so many coconut oil-based products out there. How do you choose?
Hair CareSHAPE

The Best Hair Shine Sprays to Make Your Strands Really Glisten

There are a lot of factors that can take a toll on your hair and cause it to appear dry and dull. Exposure to UV rays, contact with chlorine and salt water, photoaging, dry climates, hot tools, styling techniques, and even the products you use at home (which can cause buildup) can all contribute to why your tresses have lost their radiance.
Hair CarePosted by
CNN

Be your own hairdresser with these top-rated hair products

Across the country, hair salons are finally opening again after different province- and territory-wide lockdowns had us all sporting mullets and grown-out bangs. Though, following months of colouring and styling your own hair, you might have developed a few new skills or at least some confidence in your ability to touch up your coiffeur.
Hair CareNBC News

8 best products for frizzy hair, according to experts

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. You've likely noticed shampoos...
Hair CarePosted by
whowhatwear

Psst, for Thin Hair Types: This Trick Gets You Big Hair Fast

Unfortunately, I wasn't blessed with thick, voluminous hair. Listen, it's not quite a hardship, but what can I say? We all want what we can't have. My hair is stick-straight, which, yes, isn't anything to complain about. Anyways, it might be a blessing because I'm pretty lazy when it comes to styling. Since my hair is pretty low-maintenance and easy to manage, I can get away with air-drying it and just letting it do its thing most days.
Hair CareElite Daily

Besties, Your Hair Deserves Every One Of These Nourishing, Top-Tier Hair Care Products

It’s been a long, strange, difficult year for hair and hair care. As your impromptu, lopsided bangs grow out and your impulsive temporary colors fade away for good, it’s time for hair care to retake center stage. Spending the next several weeks nursing your hair back to health will ensure you emerge in the fall free of damage and full of hydrated, voluminous hair ready to take on whatever you throw at it next. (But please, leave the bleach to the pros.) For Elite Daily’s 2021 Glow Beauty Awards, we searched, sifted, and tested high and low for the best new hair care products to help you do just that.
Hair CarePopSugar

Olaplex Is Everywhere on TikTok; Here's How to Pick the Best Product For Your Hair Type

Olaplex has been a cult-favorite hair-care brand for years, and for good reason: hairstylists and editors alike swear by its products for strengthening the hair and undoing the damage from color or chemical treatments. Even though some of the formulas can only be accessed by licensed professionals at the hair salon, the brand's at-home products have become favorites among beauty enthusiasts all over TikTok thanks to its reparative properties.
Skin CareElite Daily

The 17 Best Oil Cleansers, No Matter Your Skin Type

It may seem counterintuitive, but the term “oil cleansers” is not an oxymoron. Since oils attract other oils, oil cleansers work to thoroughly soak up the oils in your makeup and skin care products when it's time to wash everything off. The best oil cleansers are all lightweight and noncomedogenic, but choosing the right one for you will largely come down to your skin type.

Comments / 0

Community Policy