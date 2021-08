For Seattle burlesque performer Mx. Pucks A’Plenty, “there is just something magical about funk music. You hear a funk song and it’s hard to stay in a bad mood.” They think of songs like Stevie Wonder’s Superstitious and Bill Withers’ Use Me as inextricably tied to Black joy: “When I was a kid, the only time I got to see my parents happy or carefree is when there was funk music on.”