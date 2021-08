On my iphone, 'High Efficiency' is the default format and that's .heic. 'Most Compatible' is .jpeg. Jpeg file sizes are larger & so less efficient in appleworld - but not compatible with sabreworld photo posting for some reason I don't need to know or care about. Finally figured that quirk out after lots of patient tutoring from our pal Trigon caused me to look deeper into why some photos posted and others didn't.