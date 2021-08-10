Sorry, two pleases cancel each other out

Thanks, Kate Stewart, for that quote. No one is perfect. Shooting for perfection takes too much time and energy away from your life. Do things very well; care and work hard, maybe even go above and beyond--to a point. Stop short of perfection and enjoy life. (Ask yourself what is underneath seeking perfection. Was it expected of you growing up? Did you watch your parents try to be perfect? Are you worried about your education/career? Seeking perfection may be a good cover for feeling anxious or lacking confidence in yourself--it’s likely related to needing to be--or at least feel--in control. Once you address the underlying issue(s), you can manage your life better.)