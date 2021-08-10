Virginia community college wipes out students’ pandemic debt

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Reynolds Community College will get some relief today, as nearly 500 of them have had their debt wiped out to the tune of about $400,000. According to a press release from the community college, which operates four campuses in the greater Richmond area, the discharged debts were all incurred since the Spring 2020 term. The cash influx came thanks to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), established as part of Pres. Joe Biden’s CARES Act, passed earlier this year.