There's something inexplicably calming about just breathing on the beach — watching the water that's so symbolic of your own fluidity. You, too, fill up, drain and take shape in response to your own environment. And, you, too, have the power within you to manifest the kind of life you want with a little magnetic pull in the right direction from the universe.