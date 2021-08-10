DOJ intervenes in REX antitrust suit against NAR and Zillow
The federal agency says NAR can’t use a 2008 consent decree to shield itself from investigation of its rules. Just over a month after the U.S. Department of Justice pulled out of a proposed settlement with the National Association of Realtors to broaden its investigation into the trade group’s rules, the agency has intervened in a federal antitrust suit against the trade group filed by discount brokerage REX Real Estate.www.inman.com
