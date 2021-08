One Calhoun County man’s dying wish to see his mother has been fulfilled thanks to the efforts of friends and community donations. Bill Hays, 63, of Magnolia Beach, flew to Colorado last week to visit his 89-year-old mother Patricia McDonell, whom he has not seen in 12 years. Hays was diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma, or liver cancer, and cirrhosis of the liver, in early March of this year.