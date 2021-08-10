Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Blue skies welcome NG-16 Cygnus cargo ship, now en route to ISS

By Theresa Cross
SpaceFlight Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — Northrop Grumman’s NG-16 Cygnus spacecraft is on its way to the International Space Station following a successful launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. Liftoff of the 139-foot-tall (42.5-meter-tall) Antares 230+ rocket with the NG-16 Cygnus spacecraft took place at 6:01 p.m. EDT (22:01 UTC) Aug. 10,...

www.spaceflightinsider.com

AstronomyDigital Trends

NASA solves mystery of missing Martian rock sample

NASA’s Perseverance rover attempted to collect its first rock sample from Mars last week. But when the mission team on Earth examined the collection tube remotely, it found there was nothing inside it. It was an unexpected outcome as the collection process seemed to go exactly according to plan. Had...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Calculations Show Asteroid Bennu Has a Chance of Slamming Into Earth

In a study released today (August 11, 2021), NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to better understand movements of the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu through the year 2300, significantly reducing uncertainties related to its future orbit, and improving scientists’ ability to determine the total impact probability and predict orbits of other asteroids.
Aerospace & Defensesingularityhub.com

Flight Testing Will Soon Start on the World’s Fastest Reusable Aircraft

Last week, NASA released a timelapse video showing construction of a supersonic jet called the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST or “son of Concorde” for short). The experimental aircraft is designed to fly faster than the speed of sound without producing the telltale sonic booms that were part of what led to the Concorde being retired back in 2003.
Cape Canaveral, FLwmfe.org

Space station supplies launched with a pizza delivery for 7

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Northrop Grumman is making another supply run to the International Space Station. The speedy, special delivery includes pizza for the seven residents on board. The company’s newest Cygnus cargo ship rocketed away from Virginia’s eastern shore Tuesday. It should reach the space station Thursday. The...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Boeing's Starliner launch, a critical test flight for NASA, delayed indefinitely as capsule heads back to factory

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft won't be flying to the International Space Station on a crucial NASA test flight this month after all. After a series of delays that began with a Russian module mishap at the International Space Station (ISS) on Starliner's planned July 30 launch date, followed by the discovery that 12 valves on the Starliner spacecraft were not functioning properly during preflight checks, Boeing announced on Friday (Aug. 13) that it would stand down from the current launch window. A new timeframe for the launch has not yet been announced and four of the valves on Starliner are still stuck.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Mars rock mysteriously vanishes, baffling NASA scientists

The NASA Perseverance rover is equipped with the technology to obtain rock samples from Mars. After what appeared to be a successful sampling attempt, the rover returned back empty handed. Scientists are trying to figure out what went wrong and how to correct the technology. NASA's Perseverance rover had one...
Aerospace & DefenseSlate

Spacesuits and Other Issues Mean NASA Isn’t Landing on the Moon in 2024

There’s a lot of ideas out there about how to make spacesuits better. There’s the MIT-led plan to create shrink-wrapped spacesuits based on the concept of negative pressure. Or a South Dakota School of Mines & Technology contraption that creates a wearable body monitoring system for astronauts. Not to mention a slew of nearly 50 companies that have shown interest in developing a spacesuit for NASA to purchase.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Russia’s space program just threw a NASA astronaut under the bus

Russia's state-owned news service, TASS, has published an extraordinarily defamatory article about NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor. The publication claims that Auñón-Chancellor had an emotional breakdown in space, then damaged a Russian spacecraft in order to return early. This, of course, is a complete fabrication. The context for the article is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Here's How the Chinese Tiangong Space Station Compares to the ISS

For 22 years the International Space Station (ISS) was the only station in orbit (except for a brief period from 1986 to 2001 when the Russian Mir station was in operation). A multinational collaborative project involving five participating space agencies (United States, Russia, Japan, Canada, and the European Space Agency), the orbiting station dominated space, but now it has competition.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Mercury-bound spacecraft snaps selfie with Venus in close flyby (photo)

A European-Japanese BepiColombo probe headed to Mercury zoomed past Venus on Tuesday (Aug 10), beaming back selfies and other measurements that might reveal new facts about the cloudy planet's atmosphere. The European Space Agency (ESA), which cooperates on this mission with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), released the first...
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

NASA’s collaboration with BlueX SpaceX says “US will prevent it from landing safely on the moon” and Kasturi responds

The space company awarded SpaceX an exclusive deal worth $ 2.9 billion, which was criticized by Jeff Bezos. Blue Origin, a space transportation company owned by Jeff Bezos, on Wednesday criticized NASA for awarding a $ 2.9 billion special contract to SpaceX to get humans to the moon for space. In his statement, As mentioned above Fox Business, which will continue to challenge the decision of the American space agency and reiterates its claim that Elon Muskin earned the company.Priority treatment“.
Aerospace & Defensewearebreakingnews.com

Supply Ship Successfully Docks With The International Space Station | Voice Of America

A supply ship built by aerospace company Northrop Grumman arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, delivering 3,700 kilograms of cargo to the orbiting laboratory, the largest cargo ever taken to space. The Cygnus was captured by NASA astronaut Meghan McArthur using the station’s robotic arm. I guided it to the docking port on the station’s Unity module, where it was bolted in place. Among the supplies delivered to the ISS is a material that simulates the dust and dirt of the moon that will be used to create items from the space station’s 3D printer. The experiment is designed to explore how building materials can one day be created from resources found on the Moon or Mars. NASA to install a 23 million dollar toilet on the International Space Station A space rocket is ready to be sent to the International Space Station. Among the cargo is a titanium toilet, worth $ 23 million, and a more appropriate design for female astronauts. There is also a new carbon dioxide (CO2) scrubber, designed to demonstrate how to more efficiently remove CO2 from a spacecraft. Using four absorption beds, it removes water vapor and carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, returning the water vapor to the cabin and expelling the carbon dioxide overboard or diverting it to a system that uses it to produce water. The Cygnus delivery is Northrop Grumman’s 16th delivery of supplies for NASA. The spacecraft arrived after being launched on an Antares rocket Tuesday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The supply ship will remain on the space station for about three months until the spacecraft departs in November. * With information from the Associated Press. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications; or, follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
Astronomysuperhits1027.com

NASA To Study ‘Goldmine’ Asteroid Worth $700 Quintillion Dollars

NASA is getting ready to study an asteroid that is literally a floating goldmine. The asteroid, named ‘Psyche 16’, contains enough precious metals to make everyone on Earth a billionaire. Researchers estimate its worth at roughly $700 quintillion. Now NASA is launching a probe to get a closer look at...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Solar Orbiter spacecraft sends postcard from Venus in flyby video

The sun-exploring spacecraft Solar Orbiter has captured this video of a glowing crescent of Venus as it flew past the planet during an orbit adjustment maneuver on Monday (Aug 9). The video was taken by Solar Orbiter's Heliospheric Imager, or SoloHI, as the joint European Space Agency (ESA)/NASA satellite zipped...
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

Heat transfer experiment arrives at International Space Station

People who design spacecraft must prioritize two factors: reducing weight and managing extreme temperatures. A new experiment designed by Purdue University engineers addresses both problems. The Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment (FBCE), which arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday (Aug. 12), will soon advance the science of heat transfer in microgravity.

