Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst loses eBay auction for bootleg Fred Durst action figure

On our new show 60 Songs That Explain the '90s Ringer music writer and '90s survivor Rob Harvilla embarks on a quest to answer those questions, one track at a time. This week, in honor of Ringer Films' new HBO documentary, Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, we're looking at Limp Bizkit with help from Rolling Stone's Brittany Spanos. Below is an excerpt from the episode.