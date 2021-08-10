Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst loses eBay auction for bootleg Fred Durst action figure
The Limp Bizkit frontman probably could have used a chance to blow off some steam after he lost an eBay auction for an unauthorized Fred Durst action figure. Durst revealed the disappointing outcome on his Instagram story Monday night, posting a screenshot of the doll someone created based on his latest stage look (grandad-style Fred) and posted for sale on the auction website. The nu-metal singer put in a max bid of $415, but it wasn't enough.ew.com
