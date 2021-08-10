Cancel
Entertainment

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst loses eBay auction for bootleg Fred Durst action figure

By Jolie Lash
EW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Limp Bizkit frontman probably could have used a chance to blow off some steam after he lost an eBay auction for an unauthorized Fred Durst action figure. Durst revealed the disappointing outcome on his Instagram story Monday night, posting a screenshot of the doll someone created based on his latest stage look (grandad-style Fred) and posted for sale on the auction website. The nu-metal singer put in a max bid of $415, but it wasn't enough.

Fred Durst
#Auction#Action Figure#Covid
CelebritiesNME

Watch Fred Durst show off his dramatic new look at Lollapalooza Festival

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has debuted his dramatic new look in public for the first time. Durst, who has rocked a distinctive goatee and backwards baseball cap for the majority of his nu-metal band’s career, showed off his long, lighter-coloured hair and a new handlebar moustache during the band’s set at Lollapalooza Festival over the weekend.
MusicComicBook

Limp Bizkit Singer Fred Durst Shocks Lollapalooza With Bizarre Appearance

Fred Durst is trending. The rapper-turned-filmmaker showed up to Lollapalooza with his band Limp Bizkit, and fans can't get enough of him — largely in part due to the artist's new look. Instead of his traditional shaved and ball cap combo, Durst showed up on stage at the Chicago festival with swooped grey hair and a handlebar mustache.
Public HealthRolling Stone

Limp Bizkit Cancel August US Tour Dates Due to Covid-19 Safety Concerns

Following their triumphant performance at Lollapalooza, Limp Bizkit have canceled the remainder of their August concerts due to safety concerns related to Covid-19. “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled,” the band said in a statement. “Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.”
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Limp Bizkit’s Song Sales Have Doubled Since Lollapalooza Set

Limp Bizkit have been a pretty hot topic ever since their performance at Lollapalooza — so much so that their song sales have doubled in the last week. Billboard reports that the band's song streams were up 27 percent on Aug. 1 and 2 from the week prior, totaling in at 1.9 million streams. Their song sales also went from 500 to 1,000.
MusicPopculture

Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst Debuts Kenny Rogers-Inspired Look on Stage in Chicago

Limp Bizkit fans were shocked earlier this week when controversial frontman Fred Durst debuted a new salt and pepper hairstyle and handlebar mustache. This Kenny Rogers-inspired look was a visceral reminder of the passage of time to Gen X, and Durst rocked this new look onstage while performing at Metro in Chicago for a Lollapalooza performance on Friday night. For fans used to seeing Durst rocking JNCO jeans and a backwards baseball cap, it was a bit of a mind-bender, but the singer still gave it his all singing "Nookie" onstage.
MusicThe Ringer

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: Limp Bizkit, the Nü-Metal Death Rattle of a Decade

Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? On our new show 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla embarks on a quest to answer those questions, one track at a time. Follow and listen for free exclusively on Spotify. This week, in honor of Ringer Films’ new HBO documentary, Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, we’re looking at Limp Bizkit with help from Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos. Below is an excerpt from the episode.
Celebrities1029thebuzz.com

Fred Durst’s New Look Draws Fan Reaction

Fred Durst fans are a little shocked by his new appearance. He wiped his Instagram account and posted just one selfie on Wednesday (July 28th) sporting wavy, gray hair and a handlebar mustache with the caption, “Thinking about you 70” with a spaceship emoji. Fans immediately reacted writing such comments as “This guy needs a station wagon ASAP,” “Fred Durst looks like he’s got into flipping houses on HGTV,” and “Fred Durst went from doing it all for the nookie to doing it all for a good sale at the store and a great mortgage rate.”
Music98online.com

Limp Bizkit Conquers Lollapalooza & The Internet: 5 Best Moments

(From Billboard) Limp Bizkit started trending on Twitter on Saturday (July 31), which meant that the social media platform was soon flooded with “What year is it?” jokes, nu-metal litigations and general confusion. The band didn’t see any of it. They were too busy swaggering through their set at Lollapalooza 2021, acting less like a nostalgia booking and more like a main stage force reawakened after a long hibernation.
MusicMaxim

Fred Durst's New 'Dad Vibes' Look at Lollapalooza Sparks Internet Memes

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst traded in his signature sagging jeans and backwards snapback cap for a much more mature look during the band's Lollapalooza set over the weekend. The 50-year-old rap-rocker had previewed his style transformation with selfies on Instagram that showed off an impressive handlebar mustache and moppy...
MusicKerrang

What’s Next For Limp Bizkit?

Just when you think you’ve given up on Limp Bizkit – and let’s face it, many have over the years – they go and do something that totally redeems them. Most recently, it was their Los Angeles show at the Troubadour. Considering the show featured the band’s original line-up, including the oft-absent DJ Lethal ​‘bringing it on’ once more, plus tickets were just $3 (natch), it was a special night.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst Kinda Looks Like Hulk Hogan Got A 9-To-5 Job In New Picture

Few bands have quite the polarizing reputation that the nu-metal group Limp Bizkit has largely maintained since debuting their sophomore album Significant Other in 1999. In the decade since their last release, 2011's Gold Cobra, frontman Fred Durst has reportedly been one of the biggest obstacles standing in the way of the band's long-rumored sixth album, all while continuing to branch out as a film director and producer. Now, Durst is turning heads for a completely unexpected reason, as he has purged his Instagram account and added just a single replacement post, with a picture that makes him look like if Hulk Hogan worked for H&R Block.

