Police say man in yellow vest, others are breaking into homes in Orange, Durham counties
Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help to identify a group of people suspected of breaking into homes in Durham and Orange counties. The latest break-in was reported to the Chapel Hill Police Department around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday by a resident on Laurens Way, located off Weaver Dairy Road Extension near Homestead Road. The resident told police that four suspects were seen leaving the home.www.heraldsun.com
