City of Jacksonville Faces Unusual Bidding Process on Pavilion Roof Replacement Due to COVID-19 Complications
The City of Jacksonville is in a spot that many municipalities are in when it comes to construction and capital overlay projects. The City had to go through an odd bidding and ordinance process because bidders for a roof replacement project could not give solid numbers due to fluctuating material prices and material availability issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.wlds.com
Comments / 2