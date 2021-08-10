Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

John Lithgow Joins Scorsese’s “Flower Moon”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-time Oscar nominee John Lithgow has joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”. The veteran actor will take on the role of a prosecutor in the movie which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons. Eric Roth and Scorsese penned the script based...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lithgow
Person
David Grann
Person
Eric Roth
Person
Scorsese
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Robert De Niro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flower Moon#Hbo#Osage Nation#Hbo#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s been a long time since Hollywood viewed the Western as a hot commodity, so it was only fitting that someone with such a love of cinema history, the genre itself and its spaghetti variant would come along to deliver the best oater the business had seen in a long time.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Whatever Happened to Brendan Fraser?

Brendan Fraser was once Hollywood's golden boy, but in recent years, the actor's kept a pretty low profile — so, where did he go?. In the '90s and early 2000s, Fraser was the go-to leading man for comedies, action films and dramas. A versatile actor with charm that leapt off the screen, Fraser could play a hunky, heroic heartthrob, yet also come off relatable and goofy.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Netflix, Apple Circling Jennifer Lawrence, Paolo Sorrentino Film About Sue Mengers

Another day, another bidding war. Apple and Netflix are among the deep-pocketed steaming services willing to shell out big money to land an Oscar-baity film. In this case, it’s for the chance to see Jennifer Lawrence playing Sue Mengers, a legendary super agent who donned a caftan-like a suit of armor and wielded a joint like a mace while trying to get the best deal possible for her A-list clients. Paolo Sorrentino, an Oscar winner for “The Great Beauty,” is attached to direct from a script by Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo and John Logan. The film will be produced by...
MoviesThe Independent

Quentin Tarantino movie theory suggests Leonardo DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton in Django Unchained

A meta theory suggests that Quentin Tarantino film Django Unchained is actually a film within a film. A few Reddit users have previously wondered whether the 2012 western film, starring Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz, is actually a film that was made and released in the same world as the director’s most recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is available to stream on Netflix.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Brendan Fraser Joins Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Movie

People love Brendan Fraser, even though he hasn’t been spending anywhere near as much time in the public eye as he used to, due to some well-publicized personal and professional issues, but that hasn’t stopped him trending on social media more than once for no other reason than the fact everybody thinks he’s great.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fight Club Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Now, Including Brad Pitt And Edward Norton

Obviously, the first (and the second) rule of Fight Club is that you don't talk about Fight Club. That said, that indoctrinating regulation hasn't stopped a whole lot of people from chatting breathlessly about David Fincher's cult classic adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk's influential 1996 novel. While the pulpy film wasn't widely acclaimed upon release, the sneering social satire has since been hailed as one of the finest films from one of our best filmmakers, and the lead performances from Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, and Helena Bonham Carter remain among their most revered. Now that it's been 21 years since this movie hit theaters, let's see what the Fight Club cast, including Jared Leto, is doing now.
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

Francis McDormand and Tom Hanks join an all-star cast for their new movie

Wes Anderson, the director of The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs and many more colourful oddities, is working on a brand new film. As reported by TheWrap, the film has cast a host of top Hollywood names including Frances McDormand and also Tom Hanks in a minor role. The pair will be joining Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody and Bill Murray who each lead a different storyline.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional During Meet-and-Greet When Told Internet Is 'Rooting' for Him

The moment went down after Fraser confessed he was "a little anxious" about his latest film project with Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Usually, a virtual meet-and-greet with a celebrity is much more meaningful and exciting for the fan than the star. But it quickly became apparent that Brendan Fraser was getting at least as much out of a recent chat he shared with a fan.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Brendan Fraser's Comeback Tour Continues with Killers of the Flower Moon and Brothers

With his celebrated return to big mainstream films kicked off by Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move this summer, and a starring role in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming The Whale on the way, Brendan Fraser continues his cinema hot streak by joining both Martin Scorsese’s highly-anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon and the Legendary comedy film Brothers.
MoviesTVOvermind

Jason Momoa’s Defense on Superhero Movies from Scorsese’s Comments

This feels like an older argument now that has long since settled, but it’s still one that can get some people a bit riled. Acclaimed director and filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s attempt to explain superhero movies as ‘amusement parks’ was likely meant to sound explanatory but came off as extremely condescending to a lot of people. The elitism that was felt in his comments wasn’t missed, nor was it made any better when Francis Ford Coppola decided to chime in as well. Many people came to the defense of the superhero genre, and Jason Momoa has added his voice to the mix at this point as he’s gone on to say something similar to what many others have expressed via Movieweb:
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Brendan Fraser Continues His Epic Run Of Joining New Movie Projects With Role In Martin Scorsese’s Latest

The last several years have been good to Brendan Fraser on the television front thanks to his roles as James Fletcher Chase in the FX limited series Trust and Cliff Steele/Robotman in HBO Max’s Doom Patrol. But lately, Fraser’s also had a solid run with movies too. He recently appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move, he was added to the cast of Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming movie The Whale and now it’s been announced that he’ll be taking part in two more movies, including Martin Scorsese’s next flick, Killers of the Flower Moon.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Inglourious Basterds Cast: What The Quentin Tarantino Movie Stars Are Doing Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. I remember when Brad Pitt was easily the biggest name in the Inglourious Basterds cast (despite not actually being the main character) when it first came out in 2009. Arguably, he still is, but after Christoph Waltz earned his first Oscar, Diane Kruger became a household name, and Michael Fassbender and others started doing superhero movies, Quentin Tarantino’s World War II epic (very, very loosely inspired by the 1978 B-grade period piece The Inglorious Bastards) soon became a star-studded modern classic. Those stars have had a lot of notable movies, TV shows, and more on their plates since changing history with a loud bang, so, let’s see what they are up to these days, starting with our American hero.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Matt Damon Shares Great Story About Clint Eastwood’s Legendary Love For Filming Only One Take For Scenes In His Movies

Matt Damon has worked with an incredible amount of great directors throughout his career, between Ridley Scott, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Steven Soderbergh. He must have a ton of amazing stories in his back pocket for movie geeks like us to fall head over heels for. As the actor currently stars in his latest film, Stillwater, he shared a great story about his time working with Clint Eastwood on 2009’s Invictus.
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Tulsans stargazing at downtown set of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With filming of the "Killers of the Flower Moon" movie making its way downtown, the hustle and bustle of a Hollywood set has people excited. “Usually they film movies on Hollywood sets, this is the set. So we get to be on the perimeter and get to see some of the famous people,” said Daven Tackett. “We’ve seen Leonardo, we’ve seen Martin Scorsese just then.”
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

Matt Damon up for new Ocean's movie

Matt Damon wants to make 'Ocean's 14'. The 50-year-old star played Linus Caldwell in Steven Soderbergh's heist trilogy and revealed that he would be willing to reprise the part if the franchise was revived. Speaking on SiriusXM's Jess Cagle Show, Matt said: "That's been my standing position since we wrapped...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Marvel versus Martin Scorsese – it’s time to stop arguing

A superhero director being asked about Martin Scorsese’s opinions on Marvel movies, nature really is healing. Yes, only three things in life are certain, life, death, and the painful banality of different Film Twitter cliques arguing over trivialities. Also, I am well aware that I’m giving the flame wars more oxygen by writing about it. It’s called hypocrisy, okay?

Comments / 0

Community Policy