WHAT IF...?'s Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed As The Animated Series Is "Certified Fresh"
With just hours to go before What If...? arrives on Disney+, Marvel Studios' first animated series has been officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. With a total of 33 critics weighing in on those first three episodes, the show is sitting pretty with a solid 88% score (meaning we won't have to ask "What If...this was Marvel's first show to receive a dreaded 'Rotten' rating?").www.comicbookmovie.com
Comments / 0