Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

WHAT IF...?'s Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed As The Animated Series Is "Certified Fresh"

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 3 days ago

With just hours to go before What If...? arrives on Disney+, Marvel Studios' first animated series has been officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. With a total of 33 critics weighing in on those first three episodes, the show is sitting pretty with a solid 88% score (meaning we won't have to ask "What If...this was Marvel's first show to receive a dreaded 'Rotten' rating?").

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Marvel#The Critics Consensus#Wandavision#Falcon#The Winter Soldier#Loki#Tomatometer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Reacts To The Suicide Squad’s Rotten Tomatoes Score

At the time of writing, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad boasts a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes from over 90 reviews and counting, which is good enough to make it the highest-rated installment in DCEU history. Wonder Woman set the benchmark four years ago with 93%, followed by Shazam!‘s 91%, but the rest of the franchise’s output hasn’t even managed to crack 80% on the aggregation site.
MoviesMovieWeb

Pig Is Now Nicolas Cage's Highest-Rated Live-Action Movie on Rotten Tomatoes

Nicolas Cage has appeared in dozens of movies of varying critical reception over the years, but his latest movie Pig has risen above the rest as his highest-rated live-action movie on Rotten Tomatoes. With a 97% Certified Fresh score, Pig has topped Red Rock West at 95%, Moonstruck at 94%, and Face/Off at 92%. The 97% score is tied with the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which featured Cage as the voice of Spider-Man Noir.
Moviesepicstream.com

Moon Knight: First Images of Oscar Isaac in Full Costume Leak Online

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's no doubt that Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is signaling a true changing of the guard in the franchise and if you've been keeping up with all things MCU, you already know that Marvel Studios is set to introduce brand new faces to the fold who will bring an entirely different energy to the franchise that has long relied on the familiar heroes such as The Avengers.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Marvel Legends Series figures for Marvel’s What If…? revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro has unveiled a wave of Marvel Legends 6-inch action figures from the upcoming Disney+ animated series Marvel’s What If..? which includes T’Challa Star-Lord, Zombie Captain America, Captain Carter, Zombie Hunter Spidey, Doctor Strange Supreme, Heist Nebula, and The Hydra Stomper; check them out here, along with a new Sylvie figure from the MCU series Loki…
TV SeriesComicBook

What If Producer: MCU Animated Series Is “As Important” to Marvel's Multiverse as Loki

A producer of What If...? says it's "no coincidence" the Marvel Studios original animated series picks up where Loki left off — with the opening of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. When Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) discover He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in the Citadel at the End of Time, they learn the creator of the Time Variance Authority and the keeper of the "Sacred Timeline" was protecting reality from someone far worse: his multiversal variants known as Kang the Conqueror. As the multiverse expands on both the big and small screen, executive producer Brad Winderbaum teases going where the MCU has never gone before when Marvel asks: "What If...?"
MoviesComicBook

Jungle Cruise: The Rock Celebrates the Highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score of His Career

Jungle Cruise hit theatres and Disney+ Premier Access yesterday and sees Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock and Emily Blunt on an adventure that's based on Disneyland's Jungle Cruise ride. The new movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a mediocre critics score, earning 63% from the reviewers. However, the film's audience score is a very impressive 93%. Yesterday, The Rock took to Twitter to celebrate the audience score and reveal it's the highest of his career.
WWE411mania.com

Various News: The Rock Reacts to Jungle Cruise Rotten Tomatoes Score, Smackdown Top 10

– The Rock took to Instagram to comment on his latest film, Jungle Cruise, having a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, noting that it’s the highest audience score of his career, topping Moana which had 89% and Hobbs which had 87%. For what it’s worth, the critic score for Jungle Cruise currently sits at 63%. Be sure to check out our full review of the film.
BusinessComicBook

Disney to Reveal New Streaming Titles on Disney+ Day 2021

The Walt Disney Company will celebrate the second anniversary of its Disney+ streaming service with Disney+ Day 2021, promising the reveal of new titles as part of an "unprecedented company-wide cross-promotional campaign" on November 12. Disney CEO Bob Chapek previewed Disney+ Day during the company's third-quarter financial results conference call Thursday, where Chapek touted the streamer's 116 million subscribers worldwide after the release of Marvel Studios' record-breaking lineup of original series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. Marvel series Hawkeye and live-action Star Wars: The Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, two of the most anticipated titles streaming later this year on Disney+, are among the expected offerings at the November 12 event teased by Chapek:
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘What If…?’ Creators Talk Diving Into The Marvel Multiverse, Collaborating With MCU Filmmakers & More [The Playlist Podcast]

With “Loki” in the rearview mirror, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now a full-on multiverse. And what better way to explore it than in the new animated series, “What If…?” And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, we discuss Marvel Studios’ new animated series, as well as talk to the two people responsible for the show, head writer A.C. Bradley and director Bryan Andrews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy