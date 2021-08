This op-ed is part of an occasional series published by The Dallas Morning News Opinion section on human rights and human freedom. Find the full series here. For those of us who spend our lives finding safe places for refugees fleeing war and the threat of violence, the refugee crisis unfolding in Afghanistan right now is particularly painful to witness. Last month, the first planeload of Afghans who worked with the U.S. military arrived in the U.S. under the Special Immigrant Visa program, which Congress has rightly acted to expand and expedite. In addition, the State Department announced pathways to access the US refugee resettlement program for those Afghans who helped the U.S. government and those who worked for U.S. news media and nongovernmental organizations.