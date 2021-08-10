Status of Minnesota West remains strong, committed to students
Minnesota West and our students are grateful for the leadership and dedication of our area Senators and Representatives. Closure of the biennial sessions witnessed provisions in the Higher Education bill vital in support of our students and the talent providing for their education. Thank you, Senators and Representatives, for balancing the complexities of public policy and for assuring state resources are aligned with our region’s opportunities!www.dglobe.com
