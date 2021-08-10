Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Status of Minnesota West remains strong, committed to students

By Editorials
Worthington Daily Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota West and our students are grateful for the leadership and dedication of our area Senators and Representatives. Closure of the biennial sessions witnessed provisions in the Higher Education bill vital in support of our students and the talent providing for their education. Thank you, Senators and Representatives, for balancing the complexities of public policy and for assuring state resources are aligned with our region’s opportunities!

www.dglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Worthington, MN
Education
City
Worthington, MN
City
Granite Falls, MN
State
Minnesota State
Worthington, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Canby, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Services#Higher Education#Crrssa#Fy21#American Recovery Act
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says

Earth sizzled in July and became the hottest month in 142 years of recordkeeping, U.S. weather officials announced. As extreme heat waves struck parts of the United States and Europe, the globe averaged 62.07 degrees (16.73 degrees Celsius) last month, beating out the previous record set in July 2016 and tied again in 2019 and 2020. the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday. The margin was just .02 degrees (.01 Celsius),
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Biden admin backs Texas, Florida districts on mask mandates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday offered its full-throated support for local cities and school boards in Texas and Florida that are defying orders by their Republican governors that prohibit mask-wearing mandates in schools. In a pair of open letters from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the administration...

Comments / 0

Community Policy