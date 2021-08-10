Health officials concerned about kids as school is starting this week in Wyandotte County
Health officials in Wyandotte County would like to see kids wearing masks in schools. At the morning medical update Tuesday at the University of Kansas Health System, Juliann van Liew, Unified Government Health Department director, said they are worried some Wyandotte County school districts are not going to have a mask mandate. A couple are still meeting about a masking policy, she added.www.wyandottedaily.com
