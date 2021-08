It’s hard to imagine that more than half of the year has already passed us. As we continue to advocate and provide resources to all members, you can be confident that we are continuing to serve the membership with value added benefits for upcoming networking and resource opportunities. Like you, we are also still navigating uncertain times. Our committees are continuing to pivot our services when necessary and will continue to do so from now until the rest of the year as needed to comply with COVID precautions. While this is still challenging for us, we want to take into consideration first and foremost everyone’s safety.