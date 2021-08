The Eagles, Phillies, Sixers, and Flyers had six top-three draft picks in a three-year span. And here they are. Ugh. The only person who has prevented this last half-decade of Philadelphia sports from being a catastrophic failure — of high expectations unmet, of patience unrewarded, of promises unkept — is Nick Foles. An overstatement? Of course. But the more that the Eagles’ victory in Super Bowl LII recedes into the distance of history and memory, the more that the years since seem a cosmic measure of comeuppance for the city’s sports fans, a cruel karmic joke punishing them for experiencing something so refreshing, so joyous, so fleeting.