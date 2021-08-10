Cancel
Louisville, KY

A typical JCPS school day will look different this year

By Olivia Russell
Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools will open for full-time instruction on Wednesday for the first time in 17 months. JCPS officials want things to feel as normal as possible this year, but there will be some changes for a typical day. All students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks in school buildings, desks will be spaced out as much as possible, and students will have assigned seating.

