'The market's been really good to all of us,' Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. CEO says

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlaska Permanent Fund Corporation CEO Angela Rodell joins Closing Bell to discuss her fund and how it's been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. She explains that the corporation is invested in GameStop through an index fund, so they did well from this year's surge in the meme stock.

