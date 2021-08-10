'The market's been really good to all of us,' Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. CEO says

For the past few weeks, there’s been a persistent headwind in the S&P 500 (SPY) that was unfavorable for growth stocks, particularly small and mid-cap selections. This risk-off mood was also manifested in plunging long-term yields, underperformance in cyclical stocks, and some profit-taking in overextended stocks and sectors. Fortunately, this headwind has tamped down, enabling some of our growth stocks to really shine. It’s not like small and mid-cap stocks have started outperforming as we would ideally like to see…but they’re no longer underperforming in the concerning way that they were for the last few weeks. I believe the major catalyst has been earnings season as small-caps and mid-caps have outperformed expectations. In this week’s commentary, I will do a recap of earnings season. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published August 04, 2021 from the POWR Growth newsletter).