Voit (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday and is starting at first base against the Mariners, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The 30-year-old appeared in three rehab games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will quickly rejoin the big-league club with Anthony Rizzo sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19. Voit has been injured for most of the season and lost out on the everyday role at first base thanks to the acquisitions at the trade deadline, but he'll have the chance to start, at least briefly, with RIzzo out for the immediate future. Voit has a .698 OPS in 29 big-league games this season, while he went 3-for-11 with a home run during the brief rehab stint.