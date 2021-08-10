Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks, Chester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Berks; Chester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL BERKS AND NORTH CENTRAL CHESTER COUNTIES At 658 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Adamstown, or 7 miles northeast of Ephrata, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Reading, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Robesonia, Leesport, Honey Brook, Shoemakersville, Elverson, Bernville, Lyons, New Morgan, Spring Ridge, Fairview Hgts and Glenmoore. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 309. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH