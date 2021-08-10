Cancel
Lancaster County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lancaster, York by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lancaster; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 700 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Leacock to near Shrewsbury, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lancaster, Columbia, Millersville, Willow Street, Red Lion, New Holland, Dallastown, Leola, Paradise, Salunga-Landisville, Shrewsbury, Strasburg, Mountville, Marietta, Quarryville, Wrightsville, Stewartstown, Gap, Windsor and Delta. This includes Interstate 83 from mile markers 0 to 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

