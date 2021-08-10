Special Weather Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands A strong thunderstorm will impact Beaver Island through 745 PM EDT At 656 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles west of Saint James On Beaver Island, moving east southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Beaver Island and surrounding islands County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
