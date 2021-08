ADHD – the most common psychiatric disorder of childhood – lasts longer for more people than has been widely assumed, according to new research. “Only 10% of people really appear to grow out of ADHD,” says the lead author, psychologist Margaret Sibley, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine. “Ninety percent still struggle with at least mild symptoms as adults – even if they have periods when they are symptom free.”