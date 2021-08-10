Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas sees most COVID-19 hospitalizations in 6 months

By TERRY WALLACE, JUAN A. LOZANO
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — The third wave of COVID-19 in Texas continues to tax the state’s health care systems as 10,000 COVID-19 sufferers have been hospitalized for the first time since early February, state health officials reported.

Meantime, local governments and courts continue to chip away at Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask and social distancing mandates as a state district judge in San Antonio granted a temporary restraining order to allow San Antonio and Bexar County to require public school students to mask up and quarantine unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19.

There were 10,041 Texas hospital patients with COVID-19 as of Monday, the most recent state tally available from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the most since 10,259 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 4.

The coronavirus cases have filled all the intensive-care beds in hospitals in the Big Thicket, Laredo and Coastal Bend regions. All but one or two of the intensive-care unit beds in hospitals in Austin and Victoria areas, and the West Texas Rolling Plains. Severe COVID-19 cases took all but three ICU beds in the Wichita Falls-Vernon and Waco areas.

Almost 35% of the Houston area’s Memorial Hermann Health System’s ICU capacity was occupied by severely ill COVID patients, while COVID patients occupied 25% of all beds across its system, said Memorial Hermann CEO David Callender.

While the hospital system saw COVID patient surges last summer and this past winter in mid-January, “what’s a little bit scary about this one is that the rate of acceleration of new cases, the rate of acceleration of hospitalizations is as high as we’ve ever seen it ... We’re not sure exactly how this current surge will peak, when it will peak, what the duration will be,” Callender said.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the Texas Department of State Health Services would be utilizing staffing agencies to import medical personnel from out-of-state to supplement the COVID-19 operations of Texas health care facilities. However, Callender said he was unsure how much that will help as so many other areas of the country also are seeing their health care personnel overtaxed and temporary staffing agencies squeezed by the COVID-19 surge.

“All the hospitals are considering what they need and putting in requests, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed,” Callender said.

A rolling seven-day average of new Texas COVID-19 cases averaged 14,143 daily, also the most since early February, according to Johns Hopkins University research data. The 84 new fatalities reported Tuesday were the most since 93 were reported on March 11, state health officials said.

In San Antonio, state District Judge Antonia Arteaga ordered that the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District be allowed to impose the mask and quarantine measures. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said Abbott, a Republican, exceeded his authority when issuing the mandate ban.

“We believe that he has unconstitutionally stepped beyond his power as governor,” Wolff, a Democrat, told county commissioners Tuesday. That power, he asserted, rests with the Legislature.

Nevertheless, the Northside Independent School District, the largest in Bexar County’s patchwork of school districts, continued to abide by the Abbott ban, said district spokesman Barry Perez.

The Dallas Independent School District, the state’s second-largest, implemented a mask mandate Tuesday. The Houston Independent School District, the state’s largest, has asked its board to approve one Thursday.

——

Wallace reported from Dallas.

Comments / 2

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Waco, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
San Antonio, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Government
City
Victoria, TX
San Antonio, TX
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Wolff
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Texas#Covid 19#West Texas#Legislature#Ap#Coastal Bend#Icu#The Wichita Falls Vernon#Covid#Johns Hopkins University#Republican#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Biden admin backs Texas, Florida districts on mask mandates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday offered its full-throated support for local cities and school boards in Texas and Florida that are defying orders by their Republican governors that prohibit mask-wearing mandates in schools. In a pair of open letters from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the administration...
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Arizona men caught smuggling drugs to N.M. sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two Phoenix men have been sentenced to lengthy terms in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine from Arizona for sale in New Mexico, federal prosecutors announced Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque said Arturo Munoz, 67, of Phoenix, was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maryland officials back 3rd COVID shot for immunocompromised

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland health leaders on Friday said they fully supported a federal decision allowing third shots of coronavirus vaccines for immunocompromised people. Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader described it as “another important tool” to protect vulnerable residents with severely weakened immune systems as the delta variant continues to surge.
SocietyPosted by
The Associated Press

Multiracial boom reflects US racial, ethnic complexity

For the 2010 Census, René D. Flores, a Mexican American college professor, marked his race as “white.”. Since then, a genealogy test revealed he has 43% Native American ancestry. He is among millions more people who now identify as having two or more races, or being multiracial. “I hesitated before...

Comments / 2

Community Policy