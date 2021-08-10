Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Former Tulsa officer sentenced for lying to gun dealer

The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A former Tulsa police officer has been sentenced to probation over the straw purchase of a firearm for her boyfriend, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Latoya Lisa Dythe, 27, was sentenced to five years of probation for conspiring to make a false statement to a firearms dealer when buying a pistol, said acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III also ordered Dythe to pay a fine of $1,000. Dythe pleaded guilty in April to one count each of conspiracy to make a false statement to a firearms dealer and to making a false statement to a firearms dealer. She faced up to five years in prison for both charges.

Dythe broke the law when she falsely stated on a form that the gun was for her instead of her boyfriend.

“Latoya Dythe’s choice to illegally purchase a firearm on behalf of another not only ended her career as a Tulsa police officer, but also placed Tulsans at risk,” Johnson said in a statement.

Dythe’s attorney, Shannon McMurray, says her client is “extremely remorseful” and plans to work on raising her two children and continuing her education.

“When confronted by law enforcement (she) immediately admitted to her conduct and accepted responsibility,” McMurray said. “I have no doubt Ms. Dythe will continue to work hard and live a productive life.”

