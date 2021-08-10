14 Swimsuits That Can Stand Up to Even the Gnarliest Waves

Growing up, the latest, greatest fashion trends made me nervous. This wasn’t because I was unsure of my own sense of style or that I was afraid of change, though. It was because for most of my youth, I believed there were only certain trends that I was “allowed” to wear as someone living in a bigger body. When low-rise jeans were all the rage, I resented that I “couldn’t” wear them, too, as someone with a soft, round stomach. Alternatively, when high-waisted bikini bottoms became popular, I felt like I had won the lottery. Before then, I had believed that bikinis simply weren’t an option for me. I appreciated this constantly evolving series of trends because I loved fashion, but the idea that the next trend would be something that I feared wouldn’t be for me made me anxious.