Apparel

14 Swimsuits That Can Stand Up to Even the Gnarliest Waves

By Tarah Chieffi
POPSUGAR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you're a seasoned pro or taking your first surf lesson, you need a swimsuit that can take whatever the ocean throws at it. You know, one that stays in place, protects you from the sun's harmful rays, and is free from distractions like itchy seams. These 14 swimsuits provide all of that and look damn good while doing it. That doesn't mean they're all exactly the same, because not all bodies (or surfers) are exactly the same. In order to make sure you feel your most confident on the water, we've rounded up one pieces, bikinis, wetsuits, and everything in between.

New York City, NY
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

