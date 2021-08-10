Cancel
Nevada State

Nevada’s latest COVID-19 surge mirrors rise to November peak

By SCOTT SONNER
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Health officials in northern Nevada say current coronavirus trends mirror those that led to some of the worst of the pandemic and foresee the possibility of closing businesses and schools again if the steep trajectory of new COVID-19 cases doesn’t begin to flatten soon.

The Washoe County Health District also confirmed on Tuesday the first COVID-19 death of a fully vaccinated person in the Reno-Sparks area, a man in his 80s with multiple underlying conditions.

As of Aug. 4, 40 COVID-19 deaths had been reported statewide among the more than 1.5 million Nevadans who have been fully vaccinated, state health officials said.

Test positivity, a benchmark measure of community spread of the virus, has risen in Nevada from a low of 3.4% in mid-May to 16.3% on Monday. In Clark County, including Las Vegas, the rate Monday was 17.1%.

Driven by primarily by the spread of the delta variant, Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick said the positivity rate in the Reno-Sparks area has risen from 5% in mid-July to 15.4% on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have quadrupled to the current 120 and the seven-day average of 150 new daily cases is more than six times what it was on July 9, he said.

