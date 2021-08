If you haven’t yet noticed, life is going pretty well for National Football League superstar and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The future NFL Hall of Famer is celebrating his 44th birthday today (Tuesday). Numerous public figures are using social media to send birthday wishes to the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time). Tom Brady is even taking a day off of practice as his Bucs team continues forward with their training camp. In true Tom Brady form, the reigning Super Bowl MVP showed up to practice anyway and even dressed out. It will be a lite day for Brady who will likely get some stretching and some throws in today. At 44-years-old and with seven Super Bowl rings on his fingers, Tom Brady has earned his off day, to say the least.