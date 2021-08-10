Cancel
Sherry Cola Hopes Good Trouble's Lunar New Year Episode Helps Fans Embrace Their Identities

By Monica Sisavat
Good Trouble never shies away from tackling tough subject matters. Over the course of its three seasons, the show has continuously tapped into social issues like racial justice, LGBTQ+ rights, and gender equality in an authentic, meaningful way. Alice's (Sherry Cola) storyline is just one example of that. The first part of season three begins with Alice leaning into harmful stereotypes in order to succeed in her comedy improv class, even though it makes her uncomfortable. Eventually, Alice finds her voice and takes a stand against those cheap stereotypes, and now she's hosting a Lunar New Year party to teach her roommates about the holiday and her Chinese culture.

