In recent months, rates of vaccine administration have fallen across Massachusetts and throughout the country. Public health officials have been doing their best to get the word out providing information to those who remain hesitant – and getting creative. There are opportunities to get vaccine at the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival, scheduled for tomorrow. The upcoming World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast on Aug. 21 will offer vaccinations through the Caring Health Center and Baystate Health. Hoping to catch shoppers taking advantage of the tax-free weekend, a pop-up COVID-19 clinic is being held on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. in the former Pottery Barn space at the Holyoke Mall.