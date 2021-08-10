Raising Cane's Is The Latest Chain To Offer This Impressive Educational Benefit
Employees of the chicken chain restaurant, Raising Cane's, will soon have access to a wider variety of educational assistance benefits than ever before. According to a press release published by Cision PR Newswire, the company announced they are offering new educational incentives to all hourly and managerial employees. Raising Cane's joins other major corporations, such as Walmart and Target, in expanding their benefits and providing tuition assistance to all of their employees nationwide.www.mashed.com
