Raising Cane's Is The Latest Chain To Offer This Impressive Educational Benefit

By Aimee Lamoureux
 3 days ago
Employees of the chicken chain restaurant, Raising Cane's, will soon have access to a wider variety of educational assistance benefits than ever before. According to a press release published by Cision PR Newswire, the company announced they are offering new educational incentives to all hourly and managerial employees. Raising Cane's joins other major corporations, such as Walmart and Target, in expanding their benefits and providing tuition assistance to all of their employees nationwide.

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

