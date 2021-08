Three senior employees of Blizzard they are no longer in the company. The news was released Through a Kotaku report that the company itself has later confirmed a MRT. According to The report, the Diablo 4 Director Luis Barriga, Lead Level Designer Jesse McCree, and World of Warcraft Designer Jonathan LeCraft they were fired amid ongoing accusations of harassment and abusive culture within Blizzard. Their names they are no longer in the company directory, and a source within Blizzard confirmed to MRT that they were also removed from the company’s Slack channel.