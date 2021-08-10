Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Government should educate, not mandate -- Ricardo Cruz

madison
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica is at a critical turning point with COVID-19 and it is time to make hard decisions about the future of our nation. Big government is contemplating once again mandating mask use when there is no valid reason to continue this attempt to control peoples’ movement and freedom. People who have chosen to get vaccinated do not need to wear a mask. Anyone who is not vaccinated or is at risk should continue to make their own choice to use a mask after assessing the risks. This is not a government choice. The government may inform its citizens of risks and educate but it should not be making health-related decisions.

madison.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Government#Mandates#Condoms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
wflx.com

Board of Education to consider mask mandate ban enforcement

The governor plans to enforce his mask mandate ban in Florida's public schools via a voucher program. State officials Thursday published a summary of the enforcement details after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the order last week. It all hinges on new rules from the Department of Education and Health. The Florida Board of Education is set to take up the proposals Friday during an emergency meeting.
U.S. PoliticsThe Independent

The government should be offering more incentives to get vaccinated

Is offering cash the best way to entice vaccine refuseniks to comply when all else has failed?. President Joe Biden thinks so. This week he called on all US states to offer people $100 (£72) each to get jabbed. With the Delta variant surging in the US, the number of people who still haven’t been vaccinated (just under half of the population) is causing huge concern. More than 40 per cent of workers in care homes have still not received the jab and anxious employers – including Google, Netflix, Twitter and Apple – are pushing back the date they’ve asked workers to return to the office to October.
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Face Mask Mandate For Olmsted County Government Buildings

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Olmsted County has decided to implement another face mask mandate in response to the growing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, all employees and visitors will be required to wear face coverings in Olmsted County government buildings. The mandate follows the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Olmsted County Public Health due to a determination that community transmission of the virus has reached the threshold for being rated as substantial. Almost 50 Minnesota counties are now reporting substantial or high community transmission rates.
Parma, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Government shouldn’t force people to get vaccinated

Regarding the July 29 letter; “Penalize those who won’t get vaccinated,” by Ray Hermann of Westlake, I would like to ask the author what country does he live in?. The last time I checked this was the United States and all citizens have freedoms, liberties, and choices. We were not founded on socialism, communism, tyranny, nor are we under an autocratic or dictatorship rule where rights are squashed by the government.
Union County, ORPosted by
La Grande Observer

Mask mandate has local educators concerned

UNION COUNTY — Masks will be required for anyone inside a school in Oregon this year, according to a directive Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday, July 29. “The science and data are clear: the delta variant is in our communities, and it is more contagious,” Brown said in a statement. “My priority is to ensure our kids are able to safely return to full-time in-person learning this fall, five days per week and with minimal disruptions. With many children still ineligible to be vaccinated, masks are an effective way to help keep our kids safe in the classroom, the learning environment we know serves them best.”
Illinois State959theriver.com

Illinois Educational Groups Applauding Mask Mandate

Some Illinois education groups are applauding Governor J.B. Pritzker’s decision to require masks for all students and staff this fall. The Illinois Education Association says they are “thankful” for the mandate, and that educators owe it to their students and colleagues to comply. The Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery is praising the governor’s leadership on the issue. Montgomery says a “layered approach” will help “keep schools open and students, staff, and communities safe.”
New York City, NYthechiefleader.com

AFT Leader Leaning in Favor Of Vaccine Mandate for Educators

The American Federation of Teachers is moving towards supporting vaccination mandates for educators across the country, union President Randi Weingarten said during an Aug. 5 interview. The union, which represents 1.7 million educators and health-care professionals, has been encouraging its members to get inoculated against the coronavirus as part of...
Indiana Statewboi.org

Holcomb Not Reimposing Mask Mandate In State Government Buildings

Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t reimposing a mask wearing mandate in state government buildings despite new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The CDC’s latest recommendation is for everyone – even vaccinated people – to wear a mask indoors in areas of significant or high spread of COVID-19. That covers almost all of Indiana.
Linn County, IAKCRG.com

Several local governments reinstating mask mandates

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Linn County Board of Supervisors voted two to one this morning to mandate masks in county facilities. This step is about all they can do with Governor Reynolds banning school districts, counties and cities in Iowa from enforcing masks mandates everywhere else. The requirement will go...
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Letter: Education efforts in city should focus on English

It troubles me to see that the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Minority Health is giving Reading a grant of nearly $4 million for health literacy. The money would be better spent on just plain literacy. It upsets me that so many Reading residents need things...
Fauquier County, VAFauquier Times-Democrat

Under pressure from state government, school board reverses course and mandates masks

Starting before noon on Friday, Aug. 13, a small crowd started to form on the sidewalk outside the Warren Green Building and upstairs in an overflow meeting room; both areas offered screens with live video of the main meeting room on the first floor. Inside, at 12:30 p.m., the school board convened an emergency work session to discuss a universal mask mandate handed down to Virginia school districts 24 hours earlier.
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

Michigan’s Board Of Education Voted On Mask Mandates But Not Vaccine Mandates, Why Not?

No matter where you stand on whether there should be mask or vaccine mandates you should ask yourself why are the “officials” talking about one and not the other?. The Detroit News reported that the Michigan Board of Education voted 5-2 in favor of a resolution supporting that local school districts could make their own decision on whether their district's students and adults were mandated to wear masks in school. They stated that the districts should make “scientifically informed decisions" including "mandates for universal masking". Where exactly would they get that science?
EducationNorman Transcript

Letter: Leaders should walk a mile in educators' shoes

With the mutated Delta strain coronavirus spiking across unvaccinated Oklahoma, it’s time our wonderfully ignorant legislature and governor lent a hand. They callously voted to restrict schools, colleges and universities from requiring vaccinations (or masks for elementary schools) for students before they attended class. I think it’s time for them to come down from their Capitol office ivory towers and put themselves in the education trenches.
Congress & CourtsKTSA

Senators Cruz and Cramer move to ban vaccine and mask mandates

As his state grapples with what local health officials call a “severely worsening” COVID-19 outbreak, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, along with North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer, introduced legislation on Monday to ban federal mask and vaccine mandates. But there appears to be little chance either bill will advance in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education secretary encourages mandating vaccines for educators

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Wednesday he is in favor of mandating COVID-19 vaccinations as educators and students return to schools this fall. "I would like to see that as long as it's safe," Cardona said at a virtual National Press Foundation event, adding that "vaccination is the best way to get our schools safely reopened."
Arlington County, VAfox5dc.com

Vaccine mandated for Arlington schools, government employees

ARLINGTON, Va. - Vaccinations against COVID-19 will be required for all government and school workers in Arlington County starting Aug. 30, officials announced on Thursday. They say the policy applies to all "interns, volunteers, substitutes, and contractors." Officials say the decision was made in accordance with Centers for Disease guidelines,...
Public Healthredlakenationnews.com

Cardona calls for mandating Covid-19 vaccines for educators

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Wednesday said he supports mandating the Covid-19 vaccine for teachers and other school staff, as districts across the country prepare to begin another school year shaped by the pandemic. "I would favor the vaccine being required," Cardona said during a virtual National Press Foundation event,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy