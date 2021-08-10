Gwinnett Chamber Annual Awards Gala Honored Community Visionaries and Achievements

Past BOC Chairman Charlotte J. Nash received 2020 Citizen of the year Award for 2020. Gwinnett County (METRO ATLANTA) GA – August 9, 2021 – The Gwinnett Chamber celebrated not only its members, but the challenges they persevered through in 2020 at the 73rd Annual Dinner, presented by Northside Hospital. Normally held in February, this annual event, held on Friday, Aug. 6, also celebrated the successes so far in 2021 in front of a crowd of business and community leaders, including Governor Brian Kemp, U.S. Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux, and U.S. Congressmen Jody Hice and Hank Johnson.