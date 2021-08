The Blackhawks acquired a legend in Marc-Andre Fleury for a minor league fourth liner. Marc-Andre Fleury will play in the Windy City. After a few tense days, Fleury has cleared the air and confirmed that he will play in 2021-22, making the trade with the Golden Knights potentially the fleece of the offseason. Fleury will bring a consistent, experienced presence in the net, something the Blackhawks missed last season. He is still capable of stealing games for his team and with a revamped defense corps, the Blackhawks are looking to make a post-season run.