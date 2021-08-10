Community rallies around family of woman critically injured in collision with a horse

A 65-year-old woman from Walton County was critically injured in an accident involving a horse on Aug. 1 in Loganville. While she remains in critical condition in the ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital, her 6-year-old granddaughter, who was in the car at the time, is at home recovering from her injuries. The horse died at the scene and the horse rider was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.