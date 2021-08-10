Cancel
Super-Rare RUF Slantnose Get Its First Wash In A Decade

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Seeing a classic car is always lovely, and when it's a Porsche, it can be extra special. But when the Porsche in question has a RUF badge and is one of two supposedly ever made, it's a really amazing sight. The car in today's video is a 1987 Porsche RUF Slantnose convertible, of which only two were ever made. It's based on the Porsche 911 Slantnose of the time and is a serious collector's item, which Ammo NYC, a prestigious detailing company in New York, specializes in. This company has worked on hypercars and old American classics alike, so although the RUF Slantnose you see here hasn't gotten a proper clean in almost 10 years, you just know it's going to come out looking amazing.

