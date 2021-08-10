Super-Rare RUF Slantnose Get Its First Wash In A Decade

In the old days when every Ferrari and Lamborghini was guaranteed to break down, you could at least find solace in excellent interior craftsmanship. Or could you? Even in the hallmark brands' cars, quality wasn't all that great until the last two decades or so, when the likes of Pagani have shown what it means to obsess over quality. Singer may not be an automaker per se, but its reimagined Porsche 911s are arguably as good as the best that Italy, Germany, or any other country can boast. It's no wonder, then, that the company is facing unprecedented demand worldwide, and that means that even if you can afford one, you're gonna wait to see and hear one. That is, unless you head to Monterey Car Week to catch a glimpse of the first client versions of the DLS to touch down on US soil.