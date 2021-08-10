Cancel
Hockey

NHL Legend Tony Esposito Dead At 78 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito -- one of greatest goalies EVER -- died Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer ... NHL officials confirmed. "The hockey world will miss him greatly," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "The NHL family extends its deepest sympathies to his wife, Marilyn, sons Mark [Kim] and Jason, and grandchildren Lauren and Kamryn."

Phil Esposito
Gary Bettman
Tony Esposito
#Nhl#Pancreatic Cancer#Nhl#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Hall Of Fame
Chicago Blackhawks
Hockey
Sports
NHLWLUC

NHL Hall of Famer, MTU standout Tony Esposito dies

CHICAGO, IL. (WLUC) - Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft, quickly emerging as one of the league’s best goalies. He won the Calder Trophy in 1970 as the NHL’s best rookie as well as the Vezina Trophy given to the top goaltender. He also won the Vezina in 1972 and 1974.
NHLESPN

Hall of Fame Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito dies

Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito, who was a fixture for the Chicago Blackhawks, has died at the age of 78. Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz said in a statement that Esposito had a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Chicago claimed Esposito from the Montreal Canadiens in what was then an...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors; Rangers, Sabres, Flyers, Canadiens, Blackhawks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres working on a deal that would send Mika Zibanejad out and bring Jack Eichel into the Rangers organization? Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers re-signed Carter Hart to a three-year extension. What was their thinking after Hart had such a lousy season in 2020-21? Will Jonathan Drouin be back for the Montreal Canadiens and is Stan Bowman going to be removed from any involvement with USA Hockey after allegedly covering up sexual assault allegations in 2009?
Houghton, MImichigantechhuskies.com

Huskies mourn passing of Tony Esposito

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito passed away Tuesday (Aug. 10) at the age of 78 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a National Champion with the Huskies in 1965, a three-time All-American, a Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame inductee, and one of the NHL's greatest goaltenders.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Tony Esposito, Blackhawks' Winningest Goaltender, Dies at 78

Tony Esposito, Hawks' winningest goalie, dies at 78 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tony Esposito, the Blackhawks' winningest goaltender, died on Tuesday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz released a lengthy statement on the passing of a franchise legend:. "The Blackhawks...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Remembering Blackhawks’ Legend Tony Esposito

When you have been a part of the National Hockey League since 1926, as the Chicago Blackhawks, you will have some storied names. Players who go beyond being mere men and have become almost mythological figures as the years have gone by. The Blackhawks have plenty of those legends, including Stan Mikita, Pierre Pilotte, and Glenn Hall.
Chicago, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Hockey great Tony Esposito dies

UNDATED (AP) —Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by...
NHLNHL

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on the Passing of Tony Esposito

NEW YORK (Aug. 10, 2021) – National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today released the following statement on the passing of Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito:. “The National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks and the city of Chicago lost a beloved member of the hockey family earlier today with the passing of Tony Esposito,” Commissioner Bettman said. “From his arrival in the Windy City in the late 1960s through an illustrious playing career and decades as a franchise icon, Tony left an indelible mark – both on the ice and in the community – over the next 52 years. Beyond the individual awards – and there were many, including a Calder Trophy, numerous All-Star and Vezina Trophy recognitions, and ultimately election to the Hockey Hall of Fame – it was Esposito’s style, charisma and heart that endeared him most to hockey fans not only in Chicago but across the NHL. ‘Tony O’ was a fierce competitor who also took great pride in being an entertainer, whether it was with his pioneering butterfly style during his playing days or interacting with fans across the League as one of this game’s great ambassadors.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Tony Esposito, Dan Bylsma, Dusty Imoo, Brandt Clarke and Jakub Vrana

Chicago Blackhawks: Former Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Tony Esposito passed away yesterday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob Condor Seattle Kraken: The Kraken have hired Dan Bylsma to be their assistant coach with the Charlotte Checker (AHL). The Kraken share the team with the Florida Panthers. Geordie Kinnear is the team’s head coach.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: off-season moves more confusing than first thought

What an off-season the Blackhawks are having this year? Since the 2020-21 season ended it feels like it’s been the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. However, after reflecting on some of the moves made by General Manager Stan Bowman, there’s one that is more confusing than people may have first realized.
Kansas City, MOwcn247.com

Royals slugger...A’s streak...NHL's Tony Esposito dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice to set a career high with 29 this season, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the New York Yankees 8-4. Perez put the Royals ahead with a two-run blast in the first inning estimated at 418 feet, and he tied the game at 4 leading off the sixth. It was the fourth multi-homer game this season and 10th of his career for Perez, who marked the 10th anniversary of his major league debut.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Farewell Tony-O

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Yesterday evening, the Chicago Blackhawks shook the hockey world when they announced the passing of Tony Esposito after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. A goaltending legend, Esposito had a 16-year career in the NHL, the first of which he spent with the Montreal Canadiens. Back in those days, the Habs had so much depth in net that they had to choose between keeping veteran goalie 40-year-old Lorne Gump Worsley or brand-new goaltender Tony Esposito who had played 13 games with the Canadiens and been the back-up on the 1968-1969 cup winning Habs team. That’s how Esposito ended-up in Chicago, through the intra-league draft (or through waivers as it’s now called today). Meanwhile, the Habs started their next season with Worsley and Rogie Vachon in net.
NHLbleachernation.com

The Blackhawks Are One of the Least Salary Cap-Efficient NHL Teams

There is plenty to be excited for this upcoming season with the Chicago Blackhawks. They have a new look on defense and in net, Jonathan Toews is pretty much back, and they have a number of young players that look to be headed in the right direction in their budding NHL careers.
NHLbleachernation.com

A Possibly Too Early Projection of the Chicago Blackhawks 2021-22 Roster

Hey! Let’s open ourselves up to being very wrong about something, what do you say?. The Chicago Blackhawks are not too far off from the beginning of training camp for the 2021-22 season. There’s not much left to do on the offseason checklist outside of signing Alexander Nylander to a new contract, as he is the last restricted free agent left for the club to sign.
NHLSecond City Hockey

Former Blackhawks forward Viktor Stalberg announces retirement

In a statement on Twitter, former Chicago Blackhawks forward Viktor Stalberg announced his retirement from hockey on Friday afternoon. Stalberg, 35, had not played in the NHL since the 2016-17 season, which he split between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators. He’d split time between the Swiss National League and Russia’s KHL for the last four years before deciding to hang up his skates for good.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...

