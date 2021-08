As discussion reappears of fully vaccinated people wearing masks, I am reminded of a “technique” used in my own children’s classrooms over 35 years ago. If a teacher had a child in class who disrupted teaching, they might announce that the whole class could be denied a privilege (extra free time or recess, for example) due to this child’s actions. The theory behind it was that "peer pressure" by classmates exerted on the child who caused this to happen would restore order. My children knew it was inherently unfair, usually did not work and created resentment.