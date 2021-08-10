Cancel
Movies

Original Scream 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Details Unveiled

Cover picture for the articleNews emerged earlier this month that an all-new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of the original Scream would be landing on shelves, with details now having emerged that confirmed what sort of special features audiences can expect on the new disc. As if the film's release on 4K Ultra HD isn't exciting enough, this October will also see the film being screened in select movie theaters for a two-night event, in honor not only of this year marking the film's 25th anniversary, but also to build excitement and anticipation for the upcoming new entry into the series, which is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022. The Scream 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is slated to hit shelves on October 19th and will be playing in theaters on October 10th and 11th. The SteelBook anniversary edition is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $24.80. The standard version is available here on Amazon for $29.99.

