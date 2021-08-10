Biden taps Damian Williams as US attorney for Manhattan

© getty: President Biden

President Biden on Tuesday officially named Damian Williams as his pick for the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, setting the lawyer on track to potentially becoming the first Black man to lead the Manhattan prosecutor’s office.

The White House in its statement also outlined seven other nominees for key U.S. attorney’s offices.

Williams, who had been considered a front-runner for the position since he was recommended to Biden in March by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), has served as chief of the Manhattan office’s Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force since 2018.

Beyond his historic nomination, Williams would also oversee the office that has handled some of the most high-profile cases in recent years, including several investigations into former President Trump and those close to him.

Williams throughout his career has prosecuted a number of notable cases, including against New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, who was sentenced to 78 months in prison in July after being convicted on corruption charges twice.

The attorney also oversaw the case against former Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.), who was sentenced to two years in prison in January 2020 for insider trading.

Biden on Tuesday also announced the nominations of Breon Peace for the U.S. attorney for Brooklyn and Jessica Aber as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The other nominees include Carla Freedman for the Northern District of New York, William Ihlenfeld II as the Northern District of West Virginia’s attorney and Christopher Kavanaugh for the Western District of Virginia.

Darcie McElwee has been picked to serve as the U.S. attorney for the District of Maine, and William Thompson for the Southern District of West Virginia.

All of the nominations are subject to official approval by the Senate.

Biden said in a statement that his picks were selected based on “their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice.”

The president also cited his ongoing efforts to address the surge in gun violence in the past year, including by supporting community prevention programs and launching firearms trafficking strike forces in several cities across the country to limit the sale and distribution of guns.