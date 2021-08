Thank you for joining us to discuss fuboTV's second quarter 2021. With me today is David Gandler, CEO and co-founder of fubo; and Simone Nardi, CFO of fubo. Full details of our results and additional management commentary are available in our earnings release and letter to shareholders, which can be found on the investor relations section of our website at ir.fubo.tv. Before we begin, let me quickly review the format of today's presentation.